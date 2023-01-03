Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 51,532 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 901,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,532 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.70% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $82,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $104.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.62. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $110.91.

