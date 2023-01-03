Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,026 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $104,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $353.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $358.51 and its 200 day moving average is $358.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
