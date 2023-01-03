Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Real Estate Investment Trading Up 0.0 %

OTCMKTS:JREIF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4,243.73. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $4,243.73 and a 12 month high of $4,243.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,413.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,448.17.

Get Japan Real Estate Investment alerts:

Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.