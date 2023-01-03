Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Trading Up 3.1%

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 255 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.01). Approximately 35,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 136,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242.50 ($2.92).

Jersey Oil and Gas Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £81.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 253.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 254.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 18.80 and a current ratio of 19.37.

About Jersey Oil and Gas

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A, 20/5E, and 21/1A licenses; and a 100% working interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses.

