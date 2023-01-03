Jet Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $39,014.92 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $12.66 million and $39,014.92 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 53.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00013434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00038278 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005934 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00018595 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00228779 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0111893 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $120.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

