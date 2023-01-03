Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $12.52 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $12.52 million and $66,987.05 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 54.2% lower against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00013000 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037832 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00038733 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005930 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00019037 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00228393 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00731319 USD and is down -34.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $50,828.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

