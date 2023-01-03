JOE Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $44.48 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, JOE has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. JOE has a market cap of $44.48 million and $823,429.15 worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000818 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JOE

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

