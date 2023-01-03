Joystick 24 Hour Volume Reaches $59,354.26 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Joystick token can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00002277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Joystick has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $77.81 million and approximately $59,354.26 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012956 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037812 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00038159 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00019120 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00228274 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Joystick Profile

JOY is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.38733958 USD and is down -4.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $52,079.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

