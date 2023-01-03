Joystick Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $77.82 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00002280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a market capitalization of $77.82 million and approximately $70,232.41 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 31.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012888 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00038806 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005988 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00019304 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00228523 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Joystick

JOY is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.38733958 USD and is down -4.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $52,079.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

