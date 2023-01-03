JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€90.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been given a €90.00 ($95.74) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMW. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($113.83) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($102.13) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($122.34) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.00 ($93.62) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.9 %

BMW traded up €2.42 ($2.57) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €85.80 ($91.28). 789,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €82.79 and its 200-day moving average price is €77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €67.58 ($71.89) and a fifty-two week high of €100.42 ($106.83). The firm has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion and a PE ratio of 3.15.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.