JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Shares Up 3.2%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.59 and last traded at $19.59. 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 5,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

JSR Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91.

JSR Company Profile

JSR Corporation engages in the plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Digital Solutions Business provides photoresists and multilayer materials, CMP materials, mounting materials, materials for color LCDs, functional coating materials, heat-resistant transparent resins and functional films, photo fabrication and photo molding systems, etc.

