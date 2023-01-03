K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KBL shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$36.00 to C$34.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

Shares of TSE:KBL opened at C$27.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10. The company has a market cap of C$294.10 million and a P/E ratio of 56.88. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$26.53 and a 52 week high of C$35.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.22.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

K-Bro Linen ( TSE:KBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$73.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$73.16 million. Research analysts predict that K-Bro Linen will post 1.7600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

About K-Bro Linen

(Get Rating)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.