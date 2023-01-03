Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 52,139 shares.The stock last traded at $178.99 and had previously closed at $177.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on KAI shares. StockNews.com raised Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.28. Kadant had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $224.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.42 million. Analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kadant in the second quarter worth $124,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kadant

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.