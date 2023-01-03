Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Short Interest Update

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,600 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the November 30th total of 389,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Kaixin Auto Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of KXIN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.32. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,338. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. Kaixin Auto has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.67.

Institutional Trading of Kaixin Auto

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaixin Auto stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,242 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.10% of Kaixin Auto worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaixin Auto Company Profile

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 14 used car dealerships covering 14 cities in 12 provinces in China.

