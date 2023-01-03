Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Up 7.4%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 22.09 and last traded at 21.88. 11,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,356,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at 20.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BZ. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of 16.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 107.22 and a beta of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kanzhun

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Kanzhun during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Kanzhun during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kanzhun by 132.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Kanzhun during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Kanzhun by 423.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

