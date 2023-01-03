Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Up 7.4%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 22.09 and last traded at 21.88. 11,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,356,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at 20.37.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BZ. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of 16.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 107.22 and a beta of 0.03.
Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
