Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.76

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 3851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter engines and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

