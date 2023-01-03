Keep Network (KEEP) Trading 5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Keep Network has a market cap of $66.54 million and approximately $885,198.14 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for $0.0773 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002970 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 58.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00463645 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.05 or 0.02230223 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,936.04 or 0.29668517 BTC.
Keep Network Token Profile
Keep Network’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
