Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kemira Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KOYJF remained flat at $11.60 during trading on Tuesday. Kemira Oyj has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73.

About Kemira Oyj

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp, paper, and packaging chemicals, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

