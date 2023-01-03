Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.17

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.17 and last traded at $31.17, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kenon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Kenon Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenon
Kenon Company Profile
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.
