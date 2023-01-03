Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.17

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.17 and last traded at $31.17, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kenon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Kenon by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,719,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,046 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

