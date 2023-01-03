Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
KTCC opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.54. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $6.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.26 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.98%.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
