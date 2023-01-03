Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Down 0.7 %

KTCC opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.54. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $6.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.26 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.98%.

Institutional Trading of Key Tronic

Key Tronic Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

