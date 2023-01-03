KickToken Price Hits $0.0055 on Top Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $676,963.28 and approximately $120,656.78 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012934 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037830 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00038595 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006004 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00019265 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00228413 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KICK is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,450,186 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,451,534.76235476. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00514507 USD and is down -9.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $120,001.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

