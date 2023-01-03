Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $37.60

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.60 and last traded at $37.96, with a volume of 21746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on KRC shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.26.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 26.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 8.5% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 70.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 61,165 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $946,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

