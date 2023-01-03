KILT Protocol (KILT) Price Reaches $0.50 on Major Exchanges

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One KILT Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00002984 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. KILT Protocol has a market cap of $56,126,134,438,881.00 billion and $107,356.16 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 59% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00462961 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000189 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.52 or 0.02239957 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,940.00 or 0.29624797 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About KILT Protocol

KILT Protocol’s launch date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol.

Buying and Selling KILT Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

