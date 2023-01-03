Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Short Interest Up 13.6% in December

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,300 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the November 30th total of 217,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Kimball Electronics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.74. The stock had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,603. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.92. Kimball Electronics has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $561.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kimball Electronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KE. UBS Group AG increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 82.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 38.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.