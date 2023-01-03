Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) is Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366,671 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 59,309 shares during the period. Kinross Gold accounts for 3.3% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KGC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 303,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,126,423. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. Equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on KGC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

