Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 505,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 652,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of Kiromic BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KRBP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.18. 5,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,132. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34. Kiromic BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.86.

Kiromic BioPharma ( NASDAQ:KRBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Kiromic BioPharma will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1.

