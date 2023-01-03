KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Short Interest Up 8.5% in December

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 697,600 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 642,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

KLX Energy Services Stock Performance

KLX Energy Services stock opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. KLX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at KLX Energy Services

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLXE. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on KLX Energy Services from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

In related news, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,056 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $67,126.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,056 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $67,126.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,190 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $70,769.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,114.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLX Energy Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 2,691.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

Featured Articles

