Kokoswap (KOKO) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Kokoswap has a total market capitalization of $103.61 million and $2,235.90 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kokoswap token can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00002414 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kokoswap Profile

Kokoswap’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

