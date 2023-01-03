Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VOPKY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Koninklijke Vopak to €31.00 ($32.98) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Vopak from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €34.00 ($36.17) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Koninklijke Vopak Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.70.

About Koninklijke Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

Further Reading

