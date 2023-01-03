KonPay Trading 81.5% Higher Over Last Week (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One KonPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KonPay has traded up 81.5% against the dollar. KonPay has a market capitalization of $105.92 million and $824,222.30 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KonPay Profile

KonPay launched on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

