Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Bought by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,446,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,985 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $38,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 4.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 26.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 5.7% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 37,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital Stock Up 1.0 %

Kornit Digital stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,955. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $154.99. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Kornit Digital

KRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Kornit Digital from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.