Kozak & Associates Inc. Has $13.16 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc. owned 0.87% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $13,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWL. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,897. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.68 and a 1-year high of $82.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.49.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

