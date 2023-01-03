KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Short Interest Down 18.5% in December

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the November 30th total of 82,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KVHI shares. TheStreet raised shares of KVH Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of KVH Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVH Industries Trading Up 3.5 %

KVH Industries stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,175. The firm has a market cap of $196.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.59. KVH Industries has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KVH Industries

KVH Industries ( NASDAQ:KVHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 12.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that KVH Industries will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVHI. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 149.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 22,629 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 46.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,292 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 18.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 88,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KVH Industries

(Get Rating)

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.