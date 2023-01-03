Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.70.

Shares of TSE LIF traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$33.92. The company had a trading volume of 190,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,070. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$25.24 and a twelve month high of C$51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.01.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$64.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.2900001 EPS for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

