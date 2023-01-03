Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $510.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $578.93 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.27–$0.18 EPS.

Lands’ End Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Lands’ End to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End

About Lands’ End

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 366.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 91.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the second quarter worth $442,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the third quarter worth $271,000. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

