Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Short Interest Down 11.8% in December

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,490,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the November 30th total of 32,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 17.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $112,308,857.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,776,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,498,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,398,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after buying an additional 49,572 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 21.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 68.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on LESL. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

NASDAQ:LESL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.26. 21,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,747,592. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

