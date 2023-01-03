Lido DAO Trading Up 18.8% This Week (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Lido DAO has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $72.78 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO token can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00007359 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lido DAO has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,670,464 tokens. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

