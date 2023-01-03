Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.90.

Life Storage Price Performance

Life Storage stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,703. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.41. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $96.95 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

Institutional Trading of Life Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Life Storage by 55.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Life Storage by 71.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also

