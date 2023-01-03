Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $96.24

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $96.24 and last traded at $96.65, with a volume of 3509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.90.

The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.37.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Life Storage by 55.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Life Storage by 71.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

