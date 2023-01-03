Lincoln Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,067 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,322,000 after purchasing an additional 744,885 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,652,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,035,000 after purchasing an additional 99,566 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Unilever by 15.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,455,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,024,000 after acquiring an additional 724,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Unilever by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.36. The company had a trading volume of 53,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,994. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $54.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.91.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UL. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

