Lincoln Capital LLC Buys 408 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 1.3% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.45.

BDX stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.12. 8,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,147. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.80. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

