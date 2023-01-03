Lincoln Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Lincoln Capital LLC lowered its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas H Lee Partners LP lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 19.7% in the first quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP now owns 57,867,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515,754 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,250 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 26.7% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,137,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,533 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,837,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 16.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,460,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on DNB shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.
Insider Activity
Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE:DNB traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 19,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $20.86.
Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.43 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.
Dun & Bradstreet Profile
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dun & Bradstreet (DNB)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Tyson Foods: Growth, Momentum, Growth At A Reasonable Price
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.