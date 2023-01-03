Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 2,025 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Lincoln Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,678,492,000 after purchasing an additional 854,076 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,573 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,592,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,553,000 after purchasing an additional 80,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.21.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.44. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

