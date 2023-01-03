Linde (NYSE:LIN) Shares Gap Down to $326.18

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $326.18, but opened at $317.00. Linde shares last traded at $320.26, with a volume of 13,251 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LIN. HSBC reduced their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.35.

Linde Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $155.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.26.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,966,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,317 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,864,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,346 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,487,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,754 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Linde by 353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,157,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,869,000 after buying an additional 902,512 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Linde by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,460,112,000 after buying an additional 703,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

