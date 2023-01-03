Liquity Price Reaches $0.59 on Top Exchanges (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Liquity token can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00003516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $52.73 million and approximately $253,138.53 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity launched on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,833,643 tokens. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars.

