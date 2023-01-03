Lisk (LSK) Price Reaches $0.72 on Major Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Lisk has a market cap of $100.49 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00004290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007853 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00027501 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000331 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004524 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002401 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004946 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,008,674 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

