LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Gap Up to $10.14

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.14, but opened at $10.58. LivePerson shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 2,870 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPSN shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

LivePerson Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.08 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a negative return on equity of 105.40%. Analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 519,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 240,258 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in LivePerson by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 291,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

