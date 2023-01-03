LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Short Interest Up 15.2% in December

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LL Flooring

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 66.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of LL Flooring in the second quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 4,788.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 96.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 518.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE LL traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 15,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. LL Flooring has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LL Flooring ( NYSE:LL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter. LL Flooring had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

LL Flooring Company Profile

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

