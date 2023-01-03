Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 6,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 20,531 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at $10,095,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,629,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,119,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 114,181 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:LYG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.20. 294,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,542,402. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYG. StockNews.com began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 50 ($0.60) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

