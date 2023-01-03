Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,069 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $66,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $200.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.79. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.92.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

